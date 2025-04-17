Posted: Apr 17, 2025 3:57 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 3:57 PM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools will be holding its STEM summer camp in June and it isn't too late to sign your child up. There will be fun and creative learning targeted at science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Lunch will be provided for the students and the total cost is $150.