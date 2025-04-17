Posted: Apr 17, 2025 7:47 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2025 10:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

Central Middle School Special Education Teacher LeeAnn Pressler is Bartlesville's 2025 Teacher of the Year.

Warm temperatures and high winds couldn't keep a crowd from filling Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium Thursday night, as the baseball-themed Bruins of the Year ceremony celebrated teachers and staff from Bartlesville Public Schools. Central Middle School's LeeAnn Pressler has been teaching special education in Bartlesville for 11 years.

When Pressler was introduced to the audience, former student Jesse Pippin said she changed his life

In an interview for America's Favorite Teacher with Reader's Digest, Pressler said her insipiration is her son, Max, who has Down Syndrome and autism. Pressler was interviewed by students from Central's broadcasting class prior to being named the school district's teacher of the year. She says she loves working with kids who have challenges

Pressler told Central's broadcasting class she is honored to receive the recognition from her peers and talked about some of the programs she oversees to help special needs students interact with others

Central Middle School Special Education Teacher LeeAnn Pressler, left, receives her Teacher of the Year Award from Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley Thursday night at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium in downtown Bartlesville. Nathan Thompson/Bartlesville Radio

Wayside Elementary's Sidnie Brown was named the district's Rising Star Teacher, a special honor for teachers who have less than five years of instructing students.

Wayside Elementary Third Grade Teacher Sidnie Brown, left, receives the Rising Star Teacher Award from Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley Thursday evening at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium in downtown Bartlesville. Nathan Thompson/Bartlesville Radio

Mark Rushing from Jane Phillips Elementary was named the district's Classified Person of the Year, Bartlesville High School's Grant Schreppel was named the secondary schools' Rookie of the Year and Wilson Elementary's Beth Farmer was named the elementary schools' Rookie of the Year.

Wayside Elementary Kindergarten teacher Amy Dickey received the Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award and Sheila Wood was named the Substitute Teacher of the Year.

Young Scholars of Bartlesville received the Bartlesville Education Association's Friends of Education Award and Wilson Elementary School's Tasha Posch received the honorary title of "Fan Favorite" at the Bruins of the Year ceremony, winning a free breakfast from Chick-fil-A for her school's staff.



