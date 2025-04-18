Posted: Apr 18, 2025 9:46 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2025 9:49 AM

Easter weekend is here and Get Real Ministries invites you to participate in a variety of activities and worship.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Get Real Ministries Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble along with March for Jesus Coordinator Maria Hawke shared plenty of Good News.

Friday night at five o'clock, Get Real Ministries will hold a Cross Walk at the Unity Square in Bartlesville. Shiloh Gamble said, "We have some crosses and if anybody else has any crosses, but we're just going to kind of walk around with the cross and pray. it's in remembrance of Jesus."

Rando Gamble said, "It takes you to another level of, of appreciation and, and, and respect and humility to Jesus. It's was amazing. There's something about the cross. Amen."

The Get Real Ministries monthly Jesus Burger event will be Saturday at noon at 411 W 14th St, Bartlesville. If the weather is not favorable, the event will be moved inside.

The Celebration of Christ's Resurection will also take place at Get Real Ministies on Sunday at 10am where Pastor Rando will conduct Easter service on the roof for this outside event, weather permitting.

March for Jesus Coordinator Maria Hawk was also on the program and she talked about the March for Jesus event on Bartlesville set for June 7 in downtown Bartlesville beginning at the Phillips 66 parking lot and ending at Unit Square.

Maria said, "We're going to praise the Lord, praise the Lord publicly on the streets of Bartlesville. And we're so excited about it. And all the planning meetings have been phenomenal because it's the spirit of God and people just, they really want to be there."