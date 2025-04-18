Posted: Apr 18, 2025 10:11 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2025 10:11 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be an update from the courthouse annex construction team. This includes reports from the architects, construction manager and owners rep. There will also be Board discussion and possible action regarding a possible change order on the annex building.

There will be consideration to open six month bids for food, tires, road oil, lubricants and antifreeze.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.