Posted: Apr 21, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2025 10:14 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The commissioners continued talks on improvements to the courthouse. The board addressed changing a fan on the outside of the courthouse, which would include a discussion with the Nowata County Historical Society.

Summers also addressed during the meeting that the county would have to make a declaration in order to receive additional funding.

The commissioners also approved further steps for an LEPC Tier II Payment Application. These reports are done with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).