Posted: Apr 21, 2025 1:54 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2025 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will meet for a special meeting on Tuesday evening at City Hall to discuss a few important items.

During the city council meeting, the members will adjourn into executive session to discuss the employment of City Manager Jerry Eubanks. His contract expires at the end of June and the council must give Eubanks a 60-day notice if they wish to extend his contract.

Also included in the agenda is an amendment to the budget and the consideration to approve a revised version of an engagement letter for an accounting firm who will begin working on past Pawhuska audits.