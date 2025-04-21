News
Osage Nation Golf Tournament Moved
Ty Loftis
A golf tournament that the Osage Nation Financial Assistance Office was scheduled to put on this past Saturday was postponed due to the weather. It is now scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Keystone Golf Course and Country Club in Cleveland. Lunch will be provided.
Check-in is still at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. The two person scramble will be one parent and one child. Prizes will be given to those who finish first, second and third in each flight. Awards will also be given for longest putt, longest drive, straightest drive and closest to the pin. To register, you can call 918-287-5325.
