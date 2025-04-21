Posted: Apr 21, 2025 5:49 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2025 5:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Board of Education's leadership positions have changed after Monday's meeting.

Scott Bilger will remain as president, with Andrea Nightingale appointed as vice president and Kinder Shamhart selected as board clerk. Nightingale, who was previously clerk, will replace Rick Boswell as vice president. Boswell remains as a board member.

During Monday's meeting, Bartlesville High School's Student Internship Program was recognized. BHS Counselor and Intership Coordinator Anthony Tucker says the program has been instrumental for many students