Posted: Apr 22, 2025 9:09 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2025 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to our 2025 Night of Scholars and Champions banquet at Oklahoma Wesleyan University Mueller Sports Center on Tuesday, May 6, at 6pm, us as we honor academic excellence and achievement within our community.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Patriot Auto Principal Dealer Tatton Manning said, "The Night of Scholars and Champions is designed to recognize the dedication and hard work of our brightest minds and outstanding athletes."

Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, is where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Manning said, "These will be cars will be number 31 and 32 that we've given away to our students." He added, " This event not only highlights our athletes but also our students and the largest prize goes to our top student. It's a competition, it's not a drawing and so we have students from all over our area and this year I'm excited because we have a broader group of schools than we ever have. Students from South Coffeyville, from Bartlesville always of course, but Barnstall, Caney Valley, Pawhuska and other cities and so I like it that they all get to come and compete and be recognized."

Tickets for the event may be purchased at KWON Studios, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Bartlesville, opr call 918-336-1001 for more information.

Tickets are $50 on or before April 30th or $75 on or after May 1st, IF available seating.

To register for the event