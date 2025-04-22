Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Crime & Courts

Posted: Apr 22, 2025 1:47 PM

Dewey Man Facing Felony Child Support Charge

Brian McSweeney
A Dewey man is facing a felony charge after allegedly withholding from paying child support.
 
30-year-old Timothy Sears was charged on Tuesday with omitting to provide for a minor child.
 
According to Oklahoma Child Support Services, Sears allegedly omitted to provide court-ordered child support from April 2014 to November 2024. Sears allegedly owed over $15,000, constituting a felony.
 
Sears will appear in court again on May 2 at 9 a.m. He posted a $10,000 bond.

