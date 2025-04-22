Posted: Apr 22, 2025 1:47 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2025 1:47 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing a felony charge after allegedly withholding from paying child support.

30-year-old Timothy Sears was charged on Tuesday with omitting to provide for a minor child.

According to Oklahoma Child Support Services, Sears allegedly omitted to provide court-ordered child support from April 2014 to November 2024. Sears allegedly owed over $15,000, constituting a felony.