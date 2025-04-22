Posted: Apr 22, 2025 2:17 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2025 2:17 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly pointing a firearm at someone.

37-year-old Roger Clark was charged on Monday with feloniously pointing a firearm.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on March 25, Clark allegedly got into an altercation with the victim. Clark allegedly put his arm around the victim's neck and placed a shotgun on the victim's neck.

Clark then allegedly pushed the victim into the front door of the residence where the altercation took place. The victim's children allegedly witnessed the incident.

Clark also faces multiple misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled dangerous substance.