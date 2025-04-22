Posted: Apr 22, 2025 6:34 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2025 6:34 PM

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday evening, the Pawhuska City Council held a special meeting. Among other items up for discussion was to review the employment of Interim City Manager Jerry Eubanks, who will see his contract run out at the end of the fiscal year. After going into executive session for more than 45 minutes, council member Mark Buchanan made this motion.