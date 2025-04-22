News
Pawhuska
Posted: Apr 22, 2025 6:34 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2025 6:34 PM
Pawhuska Council Opts to Extend Eubanks' Contract
Ty Loftis
On Tuesday evening, the Pawhuska City Council held a special meeting. Among other items up for discussion was to review the employment of Interim City Manager Jerry Eubanks, who will see his contract run out at the end of the fiscal year. After going into executive session for more than 45 minutes, council member Mark Buchanan made this motion.
Councilor Steve Tolson was the dissenting no vote. The council also accepted a revised audit engagement letter from Ober and Littlefield CPA so that they will conduct the 2022-2023 audit. The revision was in the amount of $24,500.
