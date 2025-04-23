News
Bartlesville
Local National Day of Prayer May 1st
Tom Davis
The annual local prayer event for the National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 1, at KLIFE, 305 E. 18th Street, in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNCECTION, event co-coordinator Deb Cook said local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders will be participating in the service with Praise & Worship starting at 6:30 p.m. and Prayer Time at 7 p.m.
Deb said, "Families are encouraged to attend this special time of prayer for our nation, state and community. The theme is from Romans 15:13 “Pour Out to the God of Hope and be Filled.” A local interdenominational committee is organizing the Bartlesville prayer event. Local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders will be participating in the service. The public is invited at attend. There is no charge and no reservations are necessary."
A local interdenominational committee, with co-coordinatiors Deb Cook and Dorea Potter, organizes the Bartlesville prayer event every year.
According to Deb Cook, the Prayer portion will start with repentance and Pastor Wayman White from Praise Church will be praying for that. Pastor Tony Wisdom will be praying for the family. Dwight Chipman will be praying for military. Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble from Get Real Ministries, will be praying for the church. Kevin Hay will be praying for the workplace. Dr. James Dunn and Wendy Dunn will be praying for education. Julie Daniels, our state senator, will be praying for the government. Tim Hazelwood, the host of Pray for Our City on KWON will be praying for art, media, and entertainment. Cook will lead the last prayer, the National Day of Prayer followed by all singing God Bless America with the worship team.
