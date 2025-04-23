News
Posted: Apr 23, 2025 2:26 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2025 2:26 PM
Man in Custody Gets Let Out in Error, Now Back in Jail
Ty Loftis
A Bartlesville man who has been charged with three felony counts from a case in late March was released in error from the Washington County Correctional Facility.
Once the defendant, Brandon Morgan learned a warrant had been re-issued for his arrest, he turned himself back in. Sheriff Scott Owen explains where the confusion came into play.
Morgan, who is being held on a $150,000 bond for allegedly performing lewd or indicent acts to a minor, was only out of custody for a few hours.
