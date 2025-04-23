Posted: Apr 23, 2025 3:25 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2025 3:25 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman who was already in jail on drug related charges is being charged with bringing or possessing contraband while in jail. Jamesine Jackson was seen on those charges on Wednesday.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 9th, Jackson was rushed to the hospital after she was given NARCAN. A deputy spoke with all members of the pod that Jackson was being held in and two of the inmates said the people involved needed to admit to it because it wasn't fair the entire pod be punished.

An affidavit states one of the inmates told officers that three people in the pod were using fentanyl and Jackson was vomiting from it. The next day, Jackson admitted to doing fentanyl and later tested positive for the substance.