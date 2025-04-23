Posted: Apr 23, 2025 3:39 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2025 3:39 PM

Ty Loftis

A man has voluntarily turned himself into the Osage County Sheriff's Office in regards to a shooting that occurred at the Osage Hotel and Casino in Tulsa on Saturday, April 12th. A second suspect has now been identified and a warrant is out for his arrest.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year old Marquaveon Goff. He is being charged with shooting with intent to kill and has a bond of $200,000.

Malik Sampson surrendered to authorities on Monday and is being charged with shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $200,000.