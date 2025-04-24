Posted: Apr 24, 2025 5:37 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2025 6:16 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley announced some academic expansions for the 2025-2026 school year, with a focus on career and technical education programs.

McCauley said, "Due to growing student interest, BPS is adding a fourth agricultural education teacher and will begin offering ag courses to seventh graders for the first time. With full-time ag instructors now planned for both Central and Madison middle schools, as well as two at the high school, the district is in a good position to have one of the largest agricultural programs in Oklahoma."

In addition to ag, the construction and aviation classes are also seeing growth. Construction enrollment is expected to top 150 students, prompting the addition of a second-level class and another teacher. Aviation continues to grow with the launch of Aviation IV next year and potential plans for a second teacher to meet that demand.

“These programs are helping students find their path — whether that’s college or straight into the workforce,” said McCauley. “We’re giving them flexibility to explore what they’re passionate about.”

Advanced Placement (AP) courses are also on the rise. McCauley shared that more students are taking AP classes than at any point in his 24-year tenure with the district.