Posted: Apr 24, 2025 9:43 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2025 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

The 41st Annual OKM Music Festival is June 6-8, 2025. You can experience world-class performances from the world’s most renowned classical musicians.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM said, "This year, we are celebrating Norway’s art, culture, and music, featuring famous Norwegian composer, Edvard Greig."

It all begins with Especially for Kids programs from May 30 – June 8, 2025. Mary Lynn said, "With over 2,000 attendees in 2024, this year's celebration is packed with fun for children of all ages. There will be 10 days full of engaging books, creative crafts, and thrilling concerts, featuring lively performances. Plus, we’re giving away amazing prizes, offering hands-on instrument experiences, and bringing even more surprises. It’s a festival where kids can explore, learn, and create unforgettable memories."

CLICK HERE FOR "ESPECIALLY FOR KIDS" PROGRAMS https://okmmusic.org/2025-especially-for-kids-festival/

Mary Lynn then reminded everyone to get their tickets now at https://ticketscandy.com/e/2025-okm-music-festival-9009 for the main stage performances:

June 6: Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Center

Grady Nichols: 7:00pm

Manhattan Chamber Players: 8:30pm

June 7: Cascia Hall Performing Arts Center

Doors Open at 5:30pm

Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra: 6:00pm

Natasha Paremski: 7:30pm

June 8: The Refinery

Lesa Steele Piano Studio:

Eric Wu, Nick Du, Anbo Ni

Escher Quartet

Doors Open at 5:30pm

Opening Act: 6:00pm

Escher Quartet: 7:00pm