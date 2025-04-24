Posted: Apr 24, 2025 2:00 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2025 2:00 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving under the influence and kicking a police officer.

19-year-old Lane Tidwell was charged on Thursday with assault and battery on a police officer, driving under the influence under the age of 21 and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on April 23, Tidwell allegedly crashed his vehicle into three parked cars and left the scene. When police arrived, Tidwell was allegedly being held down by two people in a separate parking lot.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Tidwell allegedly told the officer that he had been drinking and driving, and that he did crash his truck into three vehicles. Tidwell also allegedly admitted to running away from the scene.

Tidwell was sent to the hospital shortly after his arrest. While at the hospital, Tidwell allegedly became aggressive with officers and medical staff. After Tidwell was handcuffed to the bed, he allegedly started kicking his legs and yelling. Tidwell allegedly kicked an officer in the face.