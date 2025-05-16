Posted: May 16, 2025 2:02 PMUpdated: May 16, 2025 2:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly possessing drugs inside of a store.

50-year-old Scott Wood was charged on Friday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), public intoxication and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on May 15, Wood allegedly walked into a business with a bottle of alcohol and a bag of marijuana. Wood allegedly attempted to kick the bag of marijuana underneath a display in the store when he was approached by police.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Wood was searched by police and was allegedly in possession of a wooden pipe and 31 grams of marijuana.

Wood is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of CDS in 2024.

Wood will appear in court again on May 28 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.