Posted: Jun 26, 2026 1:59 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 2:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

Water levels at lakes across northeastern Oklahoma remain well above normal as the busy Fourth of July holiday approaches, prompting continued flood-control operations by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

As of 2:45 p.m. June 26, Hulah Lake stood more than 10 feet above its normal level, while Copan Lake was 4.5 feet above normal. The Corps of Engineers continues to limit releases from both reservoirs because of flooding concerns along the Caney River downstream.

Other area lakes also remain elevated following recent heavy rainfall.

Birch Lake was more than 7 feet above normal Friday afternoon, while Skiatook Lake measured just over 2 feet above its typical level. Also in Osage County, Keystone Lake was nearly 15 feet above normal, and Kaw Lake stood nearly 14.4 feet above normal.

In Nowata and Rogers counties, Oologah Lake remained more than 10 feet above normal.

Conditions were somewhat improved at Grand Lake, a popular holiday destination. As of Friday afternoon, the reservoir was just over 2.5 feet above its normal elevation.