Posted: May 19, 2025 2:07 AMUpdated: May 19, 2025 5:27 AM

Tom Davis

Storms are expected to develop as early as midday ahead of the dryline, in an environment that will be very unstable and strongly sheared by afternoon. These storms will be capable of producing high-impact severe weather, including very large hail and strong tornadoes.

Another round of storms and some severe potential will accompany the cold front as it sweeps thru this evening.

Storms may develop as soon as midday, with the afternoon and evening time frame being the most favored for severe weather across eastern Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas.

Some severe threat may linger into early Tuesday morning as well.