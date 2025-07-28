Posted: Jul 28, 2025 10:19 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2025 2:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

After more than three decades in public education and a decade at the helm of Bartlesville Public Schools, Superintendent Chuck McCauley announces his plans to retire at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

McCauley started his education career just outside of Tahlequah and then went on to Jay and Pawhuska Public Schools. He earned his master's degree in 2001 and began his tenure at Bartlesville Public Schools the same year. He served in several administrative roles, from an assistant principal position all the way to being named interim superintendent.

McCauley was hired as superintendent in 2016, where he dealt with state budget cuts that impacted 39 jobs in Bartlesville, the teacher walkout in 2018 and rebuilding the district.

In his tenure, McCauley saw the community pass more that $100 million in bond issues to support growth, positive impacts in STEM education and established an agricultural education program for the first time in the district's history. He also led Bartlesville schools through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, being the first 6A school district in the state to resume in-person learning.

McCauley says much of his success is because of the tremendous support from the community for education .

McCauley says he feels the school district is in a great position, and after 10 years as superintendent, he wants to give others the opportunity to lead .

The Bartlesville Board of Education is expected to begin the search for a new superintendent in their August meeting. McCauley says he will make a few suggestions in seeking out the next leader of Bartlesville Public Schools .