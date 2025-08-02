Posted: Aug 02, 2025 7:32 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2025 7:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Police Department reports that between Wednesday, July 23rd and Friday, July 23rd, five cows and 12 calves were stolen from the Osage Nation Ranch. Osage Nation Ranch employees also found more than 12 cows deceased on that Sunday at the ranch.

After gathering information from employees at the ranch, it is the belief of the Osage Nation Police Department that the thieves planned to come back for the cows, but they got scared off. They were being held in a pen and died. This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.

(Photo Courtesy of the Osage Nation Ranch.)