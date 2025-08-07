News
Local News
Posted: Aug 07, 2025 10:43 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2025 10:43 AM
Elder Care Unveils New Private Duty Care Management Program
Nathan Thompson
Elder Care in Bartlesville is all about working to ensure mature adults live happy, healthy and independent lives.
Appearing on Community Connection, Elder Care's Executive Director Christina Bishop and Development Director Michael Colaw discussed the organization's traditional Day Break program and a new service being unveiled — Private Duty Care Management.
The professional care managers will create a personalized plan, coordinate care services like meals, medical supplies, transportation, even household chores and doctor visits.
Visit abouteldercare.org for more information.
