Posted: Aug 08, 2025 3:53 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2025 3:59 AM

Nathan Thompson

he National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued an extreme heat warning for the Bartlesville area from noon until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111 degrees are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could create a dangerous situation in which heat-related illnesses are more likely.