City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 07, 2025 10:53 AMUpdated: Aug 07, 2025 10:58 AM
Petition to Recall Sherrick Falls Short
Ty Loftis
A petition to recall ward one council member Tim Sherrick has stopped short of getting the needed signatures to ask for a recall election.
A post on the Recall Sherrick Facebook page from Saturday states it had been a privilege canvassing throughout Ward 1 and they had met many Bartlesville residents who wanted to see Sherrick removed.
The post went on to say that it had became evident they were going to be unable to gain the needed 1,000 signatures to recall Sherrick.
