Posted: Aug 07, 2025 2:48 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2025 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Extreme heat is the number one weather related death in the world. This is why as the dog days of summer ramp up into full gear, the American Red Cross reminds everyone to stay hydrated, find ways to stay cool and check on others to make sure they are OK.

Oklahoma is seeing the hottest temperatures of the year so far and News on 6 Meterologist Travis Meyer says the summer heat won't be going anywhere anytime soon.