Posted: Aug 08, 2025 2:47 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2025 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

A fire caused the Highway 123 bridge between Bartlesville and Dewey to close for a short time on Friday afternoon. Deputy Fire Chief Barry Campbell explains how the fire started and what it took to get the bridge re-opened.

Campbell said there were no injuries involved and the fire is fully under control. He added that because of where the driftwood is located, they won't be able to fully exctenguish the fire, but the Oklahoma State Department of Transportation will come in next week to clear that driftwood.