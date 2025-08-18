Posted: Aug 18, 2025 12:48 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 12:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

A woman is in critical condition after being rescued Sunday from a house fire in east Bartlesville.

According to the city of Bartlesville, fire crews responded to reports of a possible structure fire at 1300 SE Greystone Ave., where they arrived to find light smoke emerging from the eaves of the home.

Bartlesville Fire Chief H.C. Call says firefighters Derek Tampleton and Daniel Barham from Engine No. 4 deployed a handline and entered the residence, encountering thick smoke that reduced visibility to knee level.

“During the attack, firefighter Barham heard a victim calling for help,” Call said. “Despite near-zero visibility, he was able to locate the occupant and safely remove her through an exterior door.”

The female victim was treated on scene before being transported in critical condition by Bartlesville Ambulance to a Tulsa hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal, although it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.