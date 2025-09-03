Posted: Sep 03, 2025 3:00 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2025 3:01 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Oologah school bus was involved in a fatal collision on U.S. Highway 169 and EW 370 Rd.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), both southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 169 are closed due to the collision.

According to the News on 6, the driver of a pickup truck involved in the collision has died. The driver has not been identified.

No students are reportedly injured as a result of the wreck.

This is a developing story.