Posted: Sep 10, 2025 3:31 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2025 3:44 PM

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed Wednesday at a university in Utah.

Several leaders from across Oklahoma reacted following the announcement of Kirk’s death.

Pray for Charlie Kirk's family.

Rep. Kevin Hern released a statement saying, in part, “Political violence is meant to silence the voice and will of the people. Rest assured, anyone who has heard of Charlie Kirk, knows that the movement he inspired will never let the evil actions of a coward stop the advancement of civility, liberty, and patriotism that he helped ignite.”

