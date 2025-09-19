Posted: Sep 19, 2025 8:38 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2025 8:41 AM

Tom Davis

It's a great way to feed your tummy and fill your soul--Jesus Burger!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor Shiloh Gamble and Worship Leader Kevn Knowles from Get Real Ministries put out the invitation for their monthly Jesus Burger event where you can get a great meal and listen to the Word of Jesus Christ.

Jesus Burger events are held every 3rd Saturday at noon at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville. Shiloh says, "Come as you are! Kevin Knowles will lead the service as Pastor Rando Gamble will be in Arizona attending the funeral of Charlie Kirk."