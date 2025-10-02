Posted: Oct 02, 2025 2:19 PMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 3:33 PM

Ty Loftis

A Texas pastor pleaded guilty Thursday in Osage County District Court to all five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child.

Robert Morris, the founder of a megachurch in Southlake, Texas will serve a 10-year suspended sentence with six of those months to be served in the Osage County Jail.

Morris will also have to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to the victim.

Morris pleaded guilty to committing these acts on five different occasions spanning from December 1982 to January 1985.

In front of a full courtroom, two individuals read victim impact statements, one of whom was the female victim in this case. In part she had the following to say:

“You trained me to believe abuse was love.”

Later in her statement, she said “Today marks a new beginning for me. I am no longer the little girl you used to abuse.”

As Morris read aloud admitting to what he did, he showed little to no emotion. Morris was then placed in handcuffs and taken to the Osage County Jail.