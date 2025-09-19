Posted: Sep 19, 2025 9:44 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2025 9:44 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss an insect problem at the courthouse and a new speed limit on a highly-traveled road.

According to an agenda, the commissioners received a complaint from the county’s judges about gnats in the judicial building. The commissioners are expected to address the problem during Monday’s meeting.

Additionally, District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel is expected to submit a resolution to establish a new speed limit on Silver Lake Road south of the Bartlesville city limits.

The commissioners are also expected to discuss an agreement between the City of Nowata and Washington County for detention and jail services.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.