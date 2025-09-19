Posted: Sep 19, 2025 11:41 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2025 11:41 AM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly performing lewd acts to multiple minors.

19-year-old Brody Trease was charged on Thursday with two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

According to the Dewey Police Department, in August 2024, Trease allegedly took indecent photos of a minor victim. In November 2024, Trease allegedly watched a second minor victim in a lewd manner.

Trease also faces a misdemeanor charge of eluding a police officer and possessing alcohol under the age of 21 in a separate matter.

Trease will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. He posted a $100,000 bond.