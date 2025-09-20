Posted: Sep 20, 2025 6:32 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2025 6:38 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Choctaw Avenue involving a motorcycle at about 3:50 pm Saturday.

Officers arrived on scene and provided immediate aid to the motorcycle driver until Bartlesville Fire Department and EMS personnel arrived. The rider was transported to a medical facility with serious injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Bartlesville Police Department’s Serious Accident Team. The roadway was temporarily closed with assistance from Washington County Emergency Management.