Posted: Sep 22, 2025 1:30 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2025 1:30 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Delaware woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly eluding police on a mini-bike.

28-year-old Mariah Malone was charged on Monday with eluding a police officer, operating a prohibited vehicle on a street, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 19, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on Penn Ave. after they spotted Malone allegedly riding a mini-bike in the street. Malone allegedly came to a stop before restarting the mini-bike and allegedly took off from authorities.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Malone allegedly rode through various parking lots and made various turns onto city streets without yielding to oncoming traffic during the pursuit. Malone allegedly removed herself from the mini-bike in an alley.

Authorities allegedly found a glass pipe, consistent with smoking methamphetamine in Malone’s possession.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Malone was allegedly traveling as fast as 21 mph during the pursuit.

Malone will appear in court again on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $2,500.