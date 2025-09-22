News
Osage County
Sep 22, 2025
Osage County Nutrition Looking for Funds
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Board continued to review budgets from county departments. One such agency was the nutrition department, whose director was absent from last Monday's meeting.
Director Jeanie Howerton was there on Monday and she was requesting her department to get a slight increase in her budget to fix some appliances that can't become repaired any longer. Howerton said it is to the point where the health department is cracking down on her.
When the commissioners asked about possible funding from INCOG, Howerton said she hadn't heard from them since June.
District Three Commissioner Charlie Cartwright asked Howerton what was being done so that the county could begin seeing this money.
The Board tabled the decision to approve the budget until Howerton is able to resolve the invoice issue with the State of Oklahoma.
