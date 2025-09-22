Posted: Sep 22, 2025 2:02 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2025 2:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to break into multiple cars.

22-year-old Carter Link was charged on Monday with two counts of attempted third-degree burglary and one count of third-degree burglary.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Sept. 19, authorities responded to an attempted burglary in the 1600 block of Smysor Dr.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Link was allegedly found crouching behind a vehicle near a fence at a residence. Authorities allegedly recovered a flashlight, a mask and a charging cable.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities allegedly spotted Link on video footage attempt to open the passenger door of a vehicle. Link allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole change and other items.

Link was charged in April with two counts of third-degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Link will appear in court again on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. He posted a $10,000 bond.