Posted: Sep 22, 2025 2:29 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2025 9:51 AM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE 4 PM: Water service should be restored within the next 30 minutes to one hour to all homes and businesses except those in the vicinity of the leak. This includes the Oak Park subdivision and the area of Sunset Boulevard and Herrick. These areas should see water service restored later this evening. Crews are in the process of repairing the line.

PREVIOUS STORY: A significant water main line break Monday in north central Bartlesville is impacting numerous residences and businesses.

Officials with the City of Bartlesville say a 12-inch line ruptured at Will Rogers Drive and Sunset Boulevard, causing water service loss between Sunset Boulevard and U.S. Highway 75. Homes and businesses throughout this area could experience either no water service or low pressures due to isolation of the area of the leak. Crews are in the process of repairing the line.

Due to the water line issue, the Washington County Administration Building and Judicial Building are both closed for the remainder of Monday.