Posted: Sep 22, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2025 2:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly striking a medical employee.

32-year-old Rebekah Hasty was charged on Monday with assault and battery on a medical care provider.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 13, Hasty was allegedly attempting to get out of her bed at a Bartlesville medical facility when the care provider allegedly advised her to lay back down. When the alleged victim attempted to lay Hasty down, Hasty allegedly started hitting the victim multiple times.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the alleged victim had a small scratch on their left wrist.

Hasty will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Hasty posted her bond.