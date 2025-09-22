Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Courtroom to Re-locate for Brief Time

Ty Loftis
Initially, construction crews didn't think court would be interrupted as the remodel of the Osage County Courthouse was being done. As the remodel of the courthouse quickly approaches, it has became apparent something needs to be done so court won't be interrupted as construction takes place. District Judge Stuart Tate talks about what steps have been taken.
 
This will be a temporary structure as work on the courthouse remodel is being complete.  
 

