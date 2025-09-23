Posted: Sep 23, 2025 9:25 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2025 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville High School Bruin Brigade marching band was named Grand Champion of the Broken Arrow Invitational Contest.

The Invitational included nine marching bands from Oklahoma and Missouri competing for the title. The Bruin Brigade received outstanding music, outstanding general effect and the championship in its class.

Additionally, the band received outstanding music overall, outstanding general effect overall, outstanding color guard and was named Grand Champion overall.

The Bruin Brigade will travel this weekend to Flagstaff, Ariz., to compete in the Bands of America Regional Champions, which will feature 22 marching bands from Arizona, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma.