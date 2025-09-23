Posted: Sep 23, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2025 1:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department is calling on civic-minded individuals to serve their community by joining the Bartlesville Police Reserve, a volunteer law enforcement unit that plays a vital role in public safety operations across the city.

The Reserve Officer program offers a unique opportunity for residents to gain hands-on experience in law enforcement while supporting full-time officers in essential duties. Reserve Officers assist with crowd control at public events, secure transports, traffic stops for safety violations, and provide additional patrol coverage when needed, among other duties.

Reserve Officers are held to the same professional standards as full-time officers and receive full support from the department. Volunteers are equipped with uniforms and gear, and receive no-cost training, including annual qualifications and ongoing professional development.

“This program is about more than just volunteering — it’s about stepping up to serve with honor and purpose,” said Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry. “Our Reserve Officers are a critical part of our team. They bring dedication, integrity and a deep commitment to keeping Bartlesville safe.”