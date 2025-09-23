Posted: Sep 23, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2025 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The High Frontier Rocket Launch is set to take place this weekend at the Pawhuska Municipal Airport. The Tulsa Rocketry Club will be putting on the 21st annual event and there will be several different things going on, including two different contests for participants to enter. Council member Ellen Weigant has been to the event and says it is well worth checking out.