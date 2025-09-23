Posted: Sep 23, 2025 2:51 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2025 2:51 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Osage County man was sentenced Tuesday on federal charges of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country and receipt of child pornography.

43-year-old Caleb Paul Toothman, of Prue, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release. Upon his release, Toothman will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay $3,000 in restitution.

In December 2023, Toothman connected with a 14-year-old minor victim through a website and began communicating with them via social media. On two separate occasions, the minor victim agreed to meet Toothman and snuck out of their home. Toothman picked up the minor and then drove to a park where he sexually abused the victim. Further, Toothman requested and received sexually explicit photos of the minor victim.

Toothman is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.