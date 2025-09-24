Posted: Sep 24, 2025 3:15 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 3:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday that the 36th annual Legislative Golf Tournament will be Oct. 9 at Boots Hollow Golf Course.

To be a part of the tournament, individual golfers can register for $125, or register as a team of four for $500.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the golf tournament.

If a business sponsors a golf cart, the company logo will be visible on the carts, in all event promotions, the opportunity to enter two players into the event and the opportunity to insert additional promotional items.

If a business chooses to sponsor a hole, the company can set up at their designated hole with promotional items, place their banner near the green of their assigned hole and provide activity to meet-and-greet golfers participating in the event.

Register to play in the golf tournament here.

For sponsorship opportunities, email kwhitmore@bartlesville.com.