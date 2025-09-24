Posted: Sep 24, 2025 5:08 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2025 5:12 PM

Nathan Thompson

The owners of Jarrett Farm between Ramona and Vera have filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a last-ditch chance to keep the resort open.

Jarrett Farm has been in a long battle with a bank after the property was foreclosed on nearly two years ago. The resort went up for a sheriff's sale in August, where the bank decided to purchase Jarrett Farm back pending a Washington County judge's acceptance of the sale.