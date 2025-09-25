Posted: Sep 25, 2025 2:26 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2025 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Center will be offering the public a chance to get free flu vaccinations. No appointments will be necessary. These free vaccination opportunities will be on Wednesday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 8 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.